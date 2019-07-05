P-E Report: Man in custody after police chase in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG – A Bloomsburg man was taken into custody after police say he ran two red lights and a stop sign during a flight from police. The Press-Enterprise says the chase began about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night when 33-year-old Christopher Lyons was caught speeding.

Lyons then drove into a trailer court; nearly hit a truck before getting out of his vehicle and yelling at police and residents. He was taken into custody and was jailed in Columbia County on charges of fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering others, speeding, and three other traffic violations.