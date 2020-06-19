Owner: The Edison Restaurant in Sunbury is closing

SUNBURY – The Edison Restaurant in Sunbury is closing its doors for good at the end of the month. Owner Brian Pope says due to unforeseen circumstances of the pandemic, the restaurant will close June 28.

When restaurants were closed in the height of the pandemic, The Edison Restaurant did offer takeout for its customers. Pope says those sales were going okay, but when counties started going green and other restaurants, especially chains, started reopening, that hurt his business.

He says there is a possibility of reopening somewhere in the Valley in the future, saying ‘my community is here.’ Pope says he did his best to maintain the integrity of the restaurant and patrons through the pandemic.

The Edison restaurant operates inside The Edison Hotel.