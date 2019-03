MILTON – A ramp onto Route 147 south in the Milton area is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the accident occurred just after 4:40 a.m. Tuesday on the on-ramp between Broadway and Route 147 south in the borough.

The 911 center says the ramp will be closed until the scene is cleared, as it was a gasoline tanker that overturned. The 911 center says there may be a minor injury reported.