Oversight terms agreed upon for local fire company

LEWISBURG– A new agreement for financial services between a Union County fire company and an oversight board has been reached. William Cameron Engine Company and Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services ratified the terms Thursday. The Daily Item reports the new agreement includes the method by which the fire company can market its services to other municipalities.

The fire and emergency services board consists of appointed elected officials from Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo and Kelly Townships. Each municipality has a representative to the board to oversee the use of municipal contributions made to the board, which right now only consists of the William Cameron Engine Company. The new agreement also sets out how new municipalities could join as a full member of the board.