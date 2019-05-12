Overnight roadwork on Route 11 in Montour County this week

MONTOURSVILLE – A water main project will begin this week along the southbound lane of Route 11 near Danville, between Montour County’s Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township and Ridge Drive in Cooper Township. This work will be performed at night along the shoulder of the roadway.

Work will occur Wednesday and Thursday night this week beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. the following day. The contractor will maintain the same hours Monday through Thursday night the following week.

Traffic will be shifted away from the shoulder but one lane will be maintained in each direction. Traffic patterns will return to normal during non-work hours.