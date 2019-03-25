Overnight house fire in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – An overnight house fire was reported in Shamokin Dam Monday morning. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the fire was first reported just before 2 a.m. Monday at a home at 101 Baldwin Boulevard. The 911 center says a small fire occurred in a bedroom, and firefighters could see smoke upon arrival.

No injuries were reported and its unknown how much damage there was. The 911 center says someone inside the home first reported the blaze. Volunteer fire departments from Shamokin Dam, Hummels Wharf, and Selinsgrove responded. Units from Northumberland and Union counties responded as well.