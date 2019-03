HARTLEY TWP. UNION COUNTY – A house fire was reported overnight in western Union County. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the fire was first reported at 1:15 a.m. Monday at a home on Quail Lane in Hartley Township.

No injuries were reported and extent of damage is unknown. It’s also unknown who reported the fire. Fire departments from West End, Mifflinburg, New Berlin, Beaver Springs, and Penns Creek responded.