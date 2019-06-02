Overnight barn fire in Rush Township

RUSH TOWNSHIP— Crews from Three Counties responded to battle a barn fire in Rush Township Northumberland County shortly after 2 this morning. The call came in for a working fire on Elysburg road and when first units arrived on scene they found pieces of equipment and back wall on fire.

Southside Fire Company Chief Nick Fowler said they used foam to lay a blanket down and help to stop the fire quickly. Crews were on scene for a couple of hours battling that barn fire in Northumberland County.

There is no exact word yet on a cause or extent of damage.

We will have more as information becomes available. Firefighters from Southside Fire Company, East End Fire Company, Danville Fire Department, Catawissa Hose Company, and Elysburg Fire Company were all on scene.