Over 9,600 cases statewide over the last two days, 95 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Nearly 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded statewide the last two days, including 95 in the Valley. In its daily update Monday which also includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 9,675 new statewide cases and the state’s total is over 269,000, of which 68% have recovered. 51 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is now over 9,300. Over 2,500 patients are hospitalized statewide, there are over 550 in the ICU, and over 260 on ventilators. 2.5 million people have tested negative.

In the Valley 50 new cases have been confirmed in Union County, now at 1,016 since the start of the pandemic and 12 deaths. Northumberland County has 20 new cases at 1,945 overall and one new death at 118 total. Snyder has 24 new cases at 702 overall and 18 deaths, and Montour has one new case at 367 overall and a new death at 14 total.

At Valley universities:

Bloomsburg University remains with a total of 375 students and five staff who have had COVID.

Susquehanna University remains with 48 students with active cases, for a total of 62 students and staff who have had the disease since the pandemic began.

Bucknell now has 32 active cases (20 students and 12 staff), and a total of 65.

At Regional prisons:

SCI Coal Township has a total of four inmates and five staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 38 inmates and one staffer with COVID.

Lewisburg has the same; two active cases right now among staff .

Hospitals:

Geisinger Danville has three new patients – 51 admitted, 6 on ventilators and 23 in the adult ICU.

Geisinger Shamokin has 10 people admitted, none on ventilators, and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three less patients; 14 patients admitted, one on a ventilator, and four in the adult ICU.

Long-term care facilities, updated Monday: