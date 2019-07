PENNS CREEK – Selinsgrove state police are investigating the theft of over $6,000 in cash and jewelry from a Snyder County home. Troopers say the incident occurred June 22 at a home on Penn Street in Center Township, Snyder County.

Troopers someone got in the house and stole $4,300 in cash. Nearly $2,000 worth of jewelry was stolen as well, including a wedding band valued at over $800 and a $500 engagement ring. The incident remains under investigation.