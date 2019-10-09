Over 5,000 expected to attend Southern-Wyoming Area Friday

EXETER – Over 5,000 people are expected to attend the Southern Columbia at Wyoming Area football game Friday night. Wyoming Area Athletic Director Joe Pizano tells us between 5,000 and 7,000 people are expected to pack the school’s stadium. Pizano also says 2,500 presale tickets were sold in three days.

Because of the huge attendance increase, the school was forced to do more pre-planning to accommodate the crowds. But when the schedule change between Southern and Shikellamy was originally denied by the PHAC, Pizano says the school was disappointed due to the ticket sales and other preparations that had already taken place. Pizano says the school’s band and boosters already went out and bought food and pre-sold items in anticipation of Friday’s game, which will still be ready.

Because parking can be challenging near Wyoming Area’s stadium, Pizano says the school will be offering shuttles every 10 minutes. The shuttles will run from the high school parking lot and the Pride Mobility building next door, when parking is available there after 5 p.m. Pizano says if fans do choose to walk from the school to the stadium, it is about two to three blocks. Both teams enter Friday’s game undefeated.