Over 50 Valley businesses part of first round of state grant program

HARRISBURG – Over 50 small businesses in the Valley were awarded state grants as part of a $96-million grant program assisting businesses impacted by COVID-19. Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that 4,933 Pennsylvania small businesses received funding as part of the first round of disbursements for the program.

Grants in the COVID-19 Statewide Small Business Assistance Program range anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000. Locally, 15 businesses were awards funds in Northumberland County, 11 in Union County, and 9 in Snyder County. Columbia County received 14 grants for businesses and Montour County received 5.

The grants may be used to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and transition to re-opening, and technical assistance including training and guidance for business owners as they stabilize and relaunch their businesses.

The second and final round of funding is now open through Friday, August 28. Eligible applicants not awarded in the first round do not need to reapply and will be rolled into the next round for consideration. More information, including how to apply, is available at DCED’s website (dced.pa.gov).