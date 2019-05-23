Over 400 people, Wood-Mode employees, attend Selinsgrove VFW job fair

SELINSGROVE – There was an opportunity for former Wood-Mode employees and others to search for a new career. Over 400 people attended a job fair Wednesday at the Selinsgrove VFW; a majority of the people appearing were former Wood-Mode employees.

One of those employees who attended was Samuel Snyder of Selinsgrove. He tells us he is now out of a job after 32 years after maintaining a portion of the company’s data bases. Snyder says he got good feedback from some potential employers and is hopeful for the future.

Organizers tell us 67 employers and education providers offered their services. Employers ranged from healthcare, to building and construction, and manufacturing.

Josh Griffiths of Selinsgrove, who was in the military for six years, also attended, looking for employment in industrial labor.