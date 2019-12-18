Over $350,000 awarded to Mahoning Twp for traffic signal upgrades

DANVILLE – Some grant money is heading to one Montour County community to modernize traffic signals at a busy intersection. In a release, PennDOT said Mahoning Township was awarded over $350,000 in grant money. The funds will go towards modernizing the traffic signals at the intersection of Bloom Road and Academy Avenue…that’s the busy intersection at the main Geisinger entrance road.

Senator Gordner says the funds will be very beneficial in improving traffic and pedestrian safety at the intersection that serves near Geisinger. The project is one of 41 selected statewide from a total of over 100 applicants. The funds are made available through PennDOT’s Automated Red Light Enforcement program.

The news was carried by PA State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and State Representative Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg).