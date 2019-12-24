UPDATE: Power being restored in Riverside area after crash

RIVERSIDE – A few hundred residents in the Riverside area were without electric power after a vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning. According to the PPL outage map, 365 customers werewithout power in Riverside borough and in Rush Township, Northumberland County. Most customers’ power has been restored, but PPL says power should be fully restored by 3 p.m.

Montour-Columbia 911 tells us the crash occurred just after 8 a.m., when one vehicle crashed into a pole. One person suffered injuries and was taken to Geisinger. The 911 center says Avenue G in Riverside was closed for a time so PPL crews can work on restoring power lines there.