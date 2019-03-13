Over 280 nonprofits look to benefit from Raise the Region

SUNBURY – It’s the seventh year the Alexander Family Dealerships and the First Community Foundation Partnership of PA are teaming up to lead Raise the Region. It kicks off Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and will run through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. During this 30-hour period, you can visit www.raisetheregion.org to select which participating nonprofit to donate to.

Jason McCahan is the Director of Strategic Philanthropy for FCFP, “Each nonprofit has built a profile to sort of tell you a little bit about them, and this is an opportunity for you to be a philanthropist. A minimal gift of $25…and you can go online, find one nonprofit or as many nonprofits as you like and give throughout the day.”

Donations will also be stretched by contributions through a $150,000 from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. There are monetary prizes for the winning nonprofits, including a $5,000 grand prize, and a $1,000 checkered flag prize.

But McCahan says Raise the Region’s message goes beyond 30 hours of fundraising, “The nonprofits have given a spotlight and a stage to stand on. They can really tell their story. But we also look for longevity. It’s the very small nonprofits that may just be completely volunteer run, to larger nonprofits that actually have a staff behind them. So Raise the Region is there for everybody.”

McCahan says the growth of the campaign has grown quickly since its inception in 2013, raising just over $1 million in its second year alone. You can hear more about this year’s campaign on the WKOK Podcast page.