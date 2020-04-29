Over 2,100 PA deaths, 6 more in Columbia County; no Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania now has over 2,100 COVID-19 related deaths, which includes six new deaths in Columbia County.

In their daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 479 new deaths over the past two weeks. Six new deaths were reported in Columbia County, which is now up to 14 total deaths and 283 total cases. Juniata County has also reported its first death and one new case at 82.

Statewide, the department confirmed just over 1,100 new cases, with a total of over 44,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Northumberland County remains at 92 positive tests, Montour at 47, and Union and Snyder counties remain at 33, with one death in Snyder.

In other surrounding areas, Lycoming County has three new cases at 61, Schuylkill has 13 new cases at 343 and five deaths, and Dauphin County has five new cases at 558 and 21 deaths.

There are over 170,000 people who have tested negative to date.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.