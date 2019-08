MT PLEASANT MILLS – Selinsgrove state police are investigating the theft of over $2,000 in tools taken from a Snyder County home. In a release Wednesday, troopers say the incident occurred sometime between July 11 and 24 at a home in the Mount Pleasant Mills area.

Troopers say someone stole the Milwaukee tools, which included two batteries which were worth over $1,000. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the Frymoyer Road thefts is asked to call state police.