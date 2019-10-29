Over 2,000 bags of heroin found during traffic stop

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – Two people are jailed after more than 2,000 bags of heroin were found during a traffic stop along I-80. The Daily Item reports the incident occurred Saturday. State troopers pulled over 27-year-old Jhalil Moore of Williamsport, while 26-year-old Tazmear Cooley of Harrisburg was a passenger. The Daily Item says troopers found numerous indictors of criminal activity and detected a marijuana odor.

Troopers then found 44 bricks of suspected heroin, which contains 50 bags per brick. Marijuanna was also found. Moore and Cooley face several drug and related charges and were commited to the Montour County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.