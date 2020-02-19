Over $132,000 raised from this year’s Needy Family Fund

LEWISBURG – Time to wrap up the Needy Family Fund, and it was another year with an abundance of donations for people in need during the recent holiday season.

Last year’s Needy Family fund total finished at over $132,000, one of the highest totals in recent years. During a ceremony Wednesday, Sunbury and Milton citadels of the Salvation Army were each presented with a check for over $66,000.

Milton Salvation Army Lieutenant Jared Starnes says all the money raised made this year’s distribution days well worth it, “It’s an amazing experience. It shows the love that these communities have, because a lot of them…the toys…are donations from people in the community and just to help people to give them one less stress during Christmas time…not having to worry about what their children are receiving.”

This year’s campaign was the first for Mifflinburg Bank and Trust. President Jeff Kapsar and he says it couldn’t have gone any better, “With the backing of the committee, the Needy Family Fund committee, our convenient locations, the back office staff we had, it went off without a hitch, and we were able to contribute ourselves and get the funding to the Salvation Army.”

Starnes says all the money raised each year does go beyond the holiday season, “We have our social service programs, we have an emergency food pantry, we have rent assistance, we also have programming for youth and adults. We also have a music program which we are trying to expand. We also have men’s and women’s fellowship group and we have bible studies as well.”

Among big donors this year, The Degenstein Foundation, who contributed $65,000.