Over 1,300 new statewide cases a third straight day, Northumberland County at 74 deaths

HARRISBURG – There are over 1,300 statewide COVID-19 cases for a third straight day, and Northumberland County now has 74 deaths. In its daily update Friday, the State Department of Health confirmed 1,380 new cases statewide, bringing the statewide total over 169,000, of which 81% have recovered. Nine new deaths have also been counted and the state death toll is over 8,300.

49 new Valley cases are reported by the state; 22 in Northumberland County –eight f long-term care facilities – along with the 74th death, which is also at a long-term care facility. There are now 1,249 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Snyder County has 11 new cases, including three at a nursing home, at 419 overall and 10 deaths. Montour has seven new cases, including five at a nursing home, at 233 overall and five deaths.

Union County has nine new cases at 586 overall and seven deaths. There are now 87 active cases at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary medium campus – 78 among inmates and nine among staff.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 389 total resident cases, 121 total staff cases and 67 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 50 active cases -36 among residents, 14 among staff, with 257 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 79 total resident cases, 15 total staff cases and nine deaths

In a Montour County facility – 53 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases; there’s also 122 active Grandview cases – 37 employees, 85 residents (130 total)

Among six Union County facilities – 17 total resident cases, nine total staff cases

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville – an increase by one patient; 31 patients, four on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – an increase by three patients; now 12 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – an increase by one patient …six patients, one on a ventilator

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 37 percent of cases so far in October.

Elsewhere statewide, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

There are 1,999,765 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 11,220 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.