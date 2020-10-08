Over 1,300 new state COVID-19 cases, two more Northumberland County deaths

HARRISBURG – New statewide COVID-19 case numbers have spiked again, and there are two more deaths reported in Northumberland County. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 1,376 new statewide cases, bringing the total to over 167,000, of which 81% have recovered. 27 new deaths have also been confirmed and the statewide total is just under 8,300.

In the Valley, 25 new cases have been confirmed, including 16 in Northumberland County at 1,227 since the start of the pandemic, and now 73 deaths.

Montour County has seven new cases at 226 overall and five deaths. Snyder has one new case at 408 overall and 10 deaths.

Union also has one new case at 577 overall and seven deaths. An outbreak continues at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary facilities – there are now 82 active cases among inmates and 10 among staff – most of those at the medium campus.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 383 total resident cases, 119 total staff cases and 66 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 74 active cases -44 among residents, 30 among staff, with 254 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 76 total resident cases, 15 total staff cases and seven deaths

In a Montour County facility – 50 total resident cases, 14 total staff cases; there’s also 109 active Grandview cases – 34 employees, 75 residents (115 total)

Among six Union County facilities – 17 total resident cases, nine total staff cases

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville – an increase by one patient; 30 patients, two on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – an increase by one patient; now 9 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – an increase by one patient …six patients, one on a ventilator

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in October.

Elsewhere statewide, Allegheny is reporting an increase of 128 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 122 cases.

There are 1,985,103 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 11,160 of our total cases are among health care workers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.