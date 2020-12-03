Over 11,000 new statewide COVID-19 cases, 320 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Another record-setting day of new COVID-19 cases statewide and in the Valley. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 11,406 new statewide cases – including 320 new Valley cases – at over 386,000 total, of which 60% have recovered. Those are the highest daily increases statewide and in the Valley since the start of the pandemic. 187 new statewide deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 10,900. Statewide hospitalizations are now over 5,000, including over 1,000 in the ICU and 588 on ventilators.

In the Valley, there are 139 new Montour County cases at 664 overall and 15 deaths. Northumberland County has 90 new cases at 2,861 overall and 136 deaths. Snyder has 49 new cases at 1,125 overall and a new death at 22 total. Union has 42 new cases at 1,781 overall and 17 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Thursday):

Geisinger Danville has one less patient: 98 are admitted, 17 are on ventilators and 28 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin: 11 people admitted, none on ventilators, and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has one new patient – 43 patients, two on ventilators, 9 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Wednesday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 36 inmates and 21 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 220 inmates (117 at USP Allenwood, 102 at Medium, one at Low) and 24 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has one active inmate case and seven active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 12 Northumberland County facilities – 629 total resident cases, 162 total staff cases and 114 deaths

Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 125 active cases – 82 among residents and 43 among staff. Mountain View Coal Township has no active cases with 268 total cases

In two Snyder County facilities – 95 total resident cases, 18 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In three Montour County facilities – 84 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s no active Grandview cases (180 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 47 total resident cases, 13 total staff cases, and four deaths