 Over 11,000 COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths in PA

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania now has over 11,000 positive COVID-19 cases, including 150 deaths, and that includes some big increases in the Valley. In its daily update Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed just under 1,500 new positive cases.

Here in the Valley, Montour County is up to 37 cases, Northumberland has 14, Snyder has eight with one death, and Union has six. In surrounding areas, Columbia County has 22, Lycoming has nine, Juniata has 7, Dauphin has 118 with one death and Schuylkill has 90.

Oer 66,000 patients have tested negative for the virus. Find a county-specific map here.