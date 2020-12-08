New Record: Over 10,000 COVID-19 Cases in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, including 187 new cases, as well as four new deaths in the Valley. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 10,170 new statewide cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to over 436,000, of which 57% have recovered. 169 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 11,500. There remains over 5,400 statewide hospitalizations, including over 1,100 in the ICU and over 600 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 79 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 3,214 since the start of the pandemic. There’s also three new deaths in the county, now at 146 total. Montour has 40 new cases at 1,103 overall and 16 deaths. Union has 35 new cases at 1,954 overall and 19 deaths. Snyder has 33 new cases at 1,248 overall and a new death at 25 total.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Tuesday…no changes):

Geisinger Danville has 95 patients admitted, 14 are on ventilators and 25 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has 13 people admitted, and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has 43 patients, four on ventilators, 9 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Tuesday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 40 inmates and 29 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 68 inmates (3 at USP Allenwood, 45 at Medium, 20 at Low) and 29 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has seven active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Tuesday):

Among 13 Northumberland County facilities – 680 total resident cases, 174 total staff cases and 116 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 151 active cases – 95 among residents and 56 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 99 total cases – 64 among residents and 35among staff (19 active) Mountainview Coal Township has one active staff case – 269 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 101 total resident cases, 19 total staff cases and 17 deaths

In four Montour County facilities – 85 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s no active Grandview cases (180 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 56 total resident cases, 14 total staff cases, and four deaths

There are 2,959,724 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 15,766 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.