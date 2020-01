SUNBURY – High winds moving through the Valley have caused over 1,000 power outages in Northumberland County and in other areas earlier Thursday afternoon. According to PPL’s outage map, over 1,100 outages were reported in Northumberland County, but as of 2:30 p.m., only 495 are reported, along with 70 outages in Union County.

PPL says power should be restored by 7 p.m. Thursday. A Wind Advisory continues throughout the Valley until 7 p.m. Thursday.