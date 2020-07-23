Organizers now planning ‘decentralized’ Mifflinburg LGBTQ rally after officials’ denial

MIFFLINBURG – Organizers of this weekend’s Mifflinburg Pride Event are now planning a ‘distanced’ rally in different parts of the downtown – this after being unable to come to an agreement to hold a centralized rally two different times with borough officials. In a statement, organizers say the event is still taking place this Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Participants will assemble in smaller groups between the intersections of Chestnut and First Street and Chestnut and Seventh Street. A link to sign up for a corner will be posted on event organizer’s social media accounts. Organizers say there will be group leaders to enforce COVID-19 safety precautions, react appropriately to outside agitators, and be a chant leader. Organizers say they are taking COVID-19 precautions very seriously.

The event was originally scheduled to take place this Saturday but was moved to this Sunday. We last told you the rally was created in response to a sign at the front of Wenger’s Grocery Outlet that was against the LGBTQ community. Organizers claim they haven’t been treated fairly by Mifflinburg Borough Council, when they wanted to originally have the rally at 4th and Chestnut, where a Black Lives Matter rally was recently held. The group claims borough officials expressed safety concerns, but suggested to apply to hold the rally at a Mifflinburg park pavilion. They were again denied at the July 21 borough council meeting because of COVID-19 concerns, but the group claims that ruling was contradictory to their feelings against mask wearing.

It’s been organized, sponsored and promoted by the I Am Alliance, Green New Deal Lewisburg, If Not Us Then Who, Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society and Mifflinburg Against Racism and Hate.