Organizer: Northumberland has parade and service on Memorial Day

NORTHUMBERLAND – Northumberland has it’s annual Memorial Day parade and service set for this morning. Organizer Dick Simpson tells us, at 10:30am, the parade steps off from King Street Park, north on Orange Street to the Riverview Cemetery, and a service will be held there. The speaker will be Dan Alderson, First Sergeant, Shikellamy JROTC.

The borough’s Little League parade starts at noon, crossing Route 11 at Orange Street this year. The boat launch will be closed during the Little League party…the public is invited.