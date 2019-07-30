‘Orange Street News’ ending in Selinsgrove, young journalist moving

SELINSGROVE – An increasingly well-known 12-year-old journalist is leaving the area. Hilde Kate Lysiak, publisher of the ‘Orange Street News’ in Selinsgrove, announced on her website her family is moving to Arizona.

On her website, Lysiak says she hasn’t posted many stories in the past two weeks because her family has been packing. Her family is moving to Patagonia, Arizona, about 18 miles from the U.S./Mexico border.

Lysiak has already made herself known there after making national news for confronting a local marshal while covering a news story in February. Lysiak first made a name for herself in 2016 when she was nine-years old after being the first to report on a Selinsgrove murder. She has reported on a wide range of stories not reported by local media.