Opposition to 90% cut of Great Lakes cleanup: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Governors of five states oppose President Donald Trump’s call for a 90 percent spending cut for a Great Lakes cleanup program. The president’s 2020 budget offers $30 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which gets $300 million most years. It removes toxic pollution, prevents algae blooms and species invasions, and restores wildlife habitat. The governors said Wednesday the cut would cost jobs, hurt tourism and jeopardize public health.

They urged Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor, to fully fund the program. Issuing the statement were Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, along with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said numerous states, local governments and others also support the program and that more details on the federal role will be released later.

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says a woman whose body was found in a central Pennsylvania forest more than 3½ decades ago was killed by a “very powerful impact” that fractured her skull. PennLive.com reports that Dr. Duckkyu Chang testified Wednesday in Perry County about the autopsy he performed hours after the body of 23-year-old Debra Rodgers was found in the Tuscarora State Forest in April 1983.

Rodgers’ husband, now-63-year-old Carl of Shermans Dale is accused of beating his wife to death and then slashing her wrists to make it appear she killed herself. Defense attorney Geoffrey McInroy is arguing that she did take her own life because she was depressed about work, and her head injury and other wounds occurred when she fell onto rocks on the forest floor.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats are claiming victory in special elections to fill two vacant Pennsylvania state House seats. Movita Johnson-Harrell claimed victory Tuesday night in the election to a west Philadelphia seat, while Bridget Malloy Kosierowski claimed victory in a Scranton-area district. Both seats were occupied most recently by Democrats, Lackawanna County Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich and Philadelphia Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown.

Kavulich died in office in October, but his name was still on the ballot unopposed and he was re-elected in the November election. Lowery Brown resigned after being sentenced to probation in November for a bribery conviction. The two-year terms end in January 2021. Republicans still hold the state House majority with 110 members. Democrats now have 93 seats.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A 12-member jury including three blacks is in place for next week’s trial of a white former Pennsylvania police officer accused of criminal homicide for the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager last year. The final three jurors and four alternates were selected Wednesday to hear the allegations against former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld.

Rosfeld is charged in the June death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose after Rosfeld stopped a vehicle Rose was in as part of a shooting investigation. The main jury panel includes two black women and one black man. The jury will be sequestered. Jurors were being picked in Harrisburg because of pretrial publicity, but the trial will be in Pittsburgh. Rosfeld’s lawyer has argued he was afraid and the shooting was justified.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart headlined the six new nominees eligible for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Stewart joined Neil Bonnett, a popular member of the “Alabama Gang,” two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard, former Daytona 500 winner Marvin Panch, short-track racer Jim Paschal and mechanic Red Vogt as the new nominees. Kirk Shelmerdine, crew chief for four championships with Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, was dropped from the ballot after only one year. There are 20 nominees and five are elected each year. NASCAR also announced three new nominees for the Landmark Award given for outstanding contributions to the sport. It meant Janet Guthrie was eliminated from the list after one year.

Guthrie was the first woman to compete in the Indianapolis 500 as well as the Daytona 500, and her sixth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in 1977 is shared with Danica Patrick for the top finish by a female in NASCAR’s top series in the modern era. Three new nominees were added to the Landmark Award list and they were Edsel Ford II of Ford Motor Co., Pocono Raceway founder Dr. Joseph Mattioli and Mike Helton, the first non-France family member to be named NASCAR President. The 24-person nominating committee includes eight NASCAR executives, as well as Lesa France Kennedy, who is listed among 13 track owners and operators with voting power.

NEW YORK (AP) — Captain Marvel possesses superhuman strength, cosmic awareness and, it turns out, the ability to vanquish trolls. Marvel’s “Captain Marvel,” the superhero factory’s first movie fronted solely by a female hero, last weekend notched the sixth largest global opening ever and in five days of release has already sold $524.1 million tickets worldwide, Disney said Wednesday. That was despite the efforts of a vocal minority to sabotage the movie’s release in a campaign to lower audience scores and disseminate false information about the film’s star, Brie Larson.

It’s a playbook borrowed from the political realm and brought into the movie theater. And the movies that have drawn such attention have, more times than not, starred women in franchises previously dominated by males. But after similar campaigns against “Ghostbusters” and “The Last Jedi,” Hollywood studios are fighting back, as are sites like Rotten Tomatoes and YouTube. Paul Feig’s 2016 female-led “Ghostbusters” remake, which Donald Trump himself spoke out against, was among the first films to be targeted by users rating it lowly on sites like the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) before the film was even released. On YouTube, it was the most disliked trailer ever.

NEW YORK (AP) — A lamb on the lam? That’s about the best way to describe what went down in New York yesterday. A wayward lamb was spotted running around on a city expressway toward the end of the morning rush. An off-duty police officer says a motorist told him about the lamb — and reports he and fellow officers chased the animal and caught it. Traffic was held up briefly — but otherwise there were no major issues. The animal was taken to a sanctuary to be cared for.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — People who sell billboards like to remind people how effective they are in getting attention. That certainly is true in the case of a New Jersey man. Chris Ferry had to get a new phone number after being overwhelmed with birthday wishes — when his sons put up a billboard asking people to call him. The Sun Sentinel newspaper reports so far, he’s already received 15,000 Facebook messages and phone calls from people who saw the sign along a highway in Linwood, New Jersey. The sign has Ferry’s photo, phone number — and the words “WISH MY DAD HAPPY BIRTHDAY.” Ferry took a selfie in front of the sign — but wants it to come down.

On WKOK, the Penn State Nittany Lions play on WKOK and WKOK.com 6:30pm in the Big Ten Tournament.

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — The Bison play on our sister station Eagle 107: Colgate survived Hurricane Mackenzie and now the Raiders are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996. Jordan Burns had a career-high 35 points and Will Rayman added 18 to lead top-seeded Colgate to a 94-80 victory over No. 2 Bucknell in the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament on Wednesday night.

It was the 11th straight victory for the Raiders (24-10), a school record. “I’m thrilled to be their coach and to have this win go down in Colgate history,” Colgate coach Matt Langel said. “For me it means a lot. Obviously, we don’t have a ton of history and tradition. I’m really proud of the program that we’ve built. “This isn’t a flash in the pan. We lost in the championship game a year ago. A couple of years ago we lost in the semifinals. This culture isn’t going away.”

Still, it wasn’t easy. Colgate’s 43-30 halftime lead had evaporated to a mere two points at 50-48 with just under 16 minutes to go, thanks to an incredible shooting display by Bison senior guard Kimbal Mackenzie. He had 16 of his team’s first 18 points after intermission, including 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. Playing before a frenzied, sold-out, standing-room crowd at tiny Cotterell Court, the Raiders kept their composure.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper went 0 for 2 against New York Yankees opening-day starter Masahiro Tanaka in his third spring training game and first on the road since signing baseball’s biggest contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The slugger is hitless in three at-bats and has walked three times overall. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

North Star 53, Millville 52

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 73, Loyalsock 47

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Jenkintown 60, Sullivan County 44

Lourdes Regional 49, Bishop Carroll 44

Susquehanna 46, Greenwood 36

Weatherly 52, Benton 35

Danville 51, ELCO 41

Mifflinburg 51, Kennard-Dale 45

