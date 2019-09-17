Opioid Toll Continues During Talks: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/17/19

YORK (AP) – Amid settlement talks, opioids keep taking a grim toll. While the nation’s attorneys general debate a legal settlement with Purdue Pharma, the opioid epidemic associated with the company’s blockbuster painkiller OxyContin rages on. The drugs still kill tens of thousands of people each year with no end in sight. Pennsylvania’s York County investigated eight suspected overdose deaths in a single week of August — four in 24 hours. Coroner Pam Gay says it’s going to take a while to see a decline.

Purdue has entered a proposed settlement with about half the states and 2,000 local governments. But attorneys general in Pennsylvania and many other states have come out against the deal, calling it insufficient. They vow to continue litigation against the company and the family that owns it.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing on a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction is on hold, and it’s not clear when it will happen. Judge John Foradora issued an order Monday saying the Sept. 23 proceeding won’t take place as scheduled. The former Penn State assistant football coach had been sentenced to 30 to 60 years after his 2012 jury conviction.

But an appeals court ruled in February that mandatory minimums had been improperly applied. Defense lawyer Al Lindsay declined to comment on the reason for the judge’s order. Sandusky was convicted of the sexual abuse of 10 boys, including attacks on campus.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal authorities want to store the partially melted core from one of the United States’ worst nuclear power accidents for another 20 years in Idaho. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Monday it’s considering a request from the U.S. Department of Energy to renew a license to store the radioactive debris from the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant.

The core of a reactor south of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, partially melted in 1979. The commission says continuing to store the debris at the Energy Department’s 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory will have no significant impact. The license would be good through 2039, four years past an agreement the Energy Department has with Idaho to remove the high-level radioactive waste.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Wolf administration is moving to limit the number of people at rallies in the Capitol Rotunda and reserving room for others to walk through when it’s crowded. Pennlive.com reported Monday the General Services Department is capping at 450 the number of people on the floor, balconies and marble stairs.

A walkway has been designated to provide a corridor for people to get through the crowds. Agency spokesman Troy Thompson says the changes are designed to ensure rallies can go on in a safe manner, and to allow other business to proceed. The Capitol’s central space is a popular place for news conferences and gatherings of people hoping to influence public policy. Many attract just a few dozen people, but there are also boisterous gatherings numbering in the hundreds.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Actress Felicity Huffman’s 14-day jail sentence in the college admissions scandal is reviving debate over the case of a black, homeless mother in Connecticut who received a much longer prison sentence. The Connecticut Post reports that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders retweeted a post Friday comparing Huffman’s sentence to that of Tanya McDowell as he called for criminal justice reform.

The newspaper notes musician John Legend also alluded to the cases Saturday as he argued that neither woman should have received imprisonment. Huffman was sentenced Friday in Boston after pleading guilty to paying an admissions consultant to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers. McDowell pleaded guilty to enrolling her son in a school district in which they did not live. She received five years in prison for that and unrelated drug charges in 2012.

UNDATED (AP) – US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Wednesday accused President Trump of prostituting the United States after he vetoed a congressional resolution this week calling for an end of U.S. involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen. Ms. Gabbard, a former combat veteran who served in the Iraq War, said Mr. Trump is turning the nation “into the prostitute of Saudi Arabia.”

“By vetoing the war powers resolution, Trump has again proven that he is the servant of Saudi Arabia, the theocratic dictatorship that spends billions of dollars every single year spreading the most extreme and intolerant form of Islam around the world,” the Hawaii Democrat said in a video. “The very same ideology that motivated al Qaeda and other jihadists.”

In her underdog bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, Ms. Gabbard has tried to separate herself from the massive field of contenders by emphasizing foreign affairs. The 37-year-old joined most of her fellow Democrats in the House and 16 Republicans in voting for a resolution that invoked the war powers act and directed the president to remove U.S. armed forces from the hostilities in Yemen within 30 days. The Senate passed the resolution in March.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump vetoed the resolution. “There are no United States military personnel in Yemen commanding, participating in, or accompanying military forces of the Saudi‑led coalition against the Houthis in hostilities in or affecting Yemen,” he said in his veto message. By vetoing War Powers Act, Trump again proves hes the servant of Saudi Arabiathe theocratic dictatorship spending billions spreading the most extreme intolerant form of Islam around the world, supporting al-Qaeda other jihadists, waging genocidal war in Yemen w/ US help .

NEW YORK (AP) — Between an offensive tweet and a significant revision, the New York Times’ handling of a new sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh attracted almost as much attention as the accusation itself. The story also gave President Donald Trump and his allies fresh ammunition in his campaign against the media, where the Times was already a favorite target.

The revelation that led several Democratic presidential contenders to call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment came in the 11th paragraph of a story labeled “news analysis” that ran in the Sunday opinion section. The story is based on an upcoming book by Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation,” about the junior justice’s brutal confirmation battle last year.

Headlined “Brett Kavanaugh Fit In With the Privileged Kids. She Did Not,” the story was primarily about Deborah Ramirez, a Connecticut woman who alleged that Kavanaugh, as a freshman at Yale in 1983, had pulled down his pants and thrust his penis at her. Kavanaugh has denied those claims.

Yet the authors said they’d uncovered a similar story involving Kavanaugh at another freshman year party, where he allegedly exposed himself and friends pushed his penis into the hands of a female student. The story said former classmate Max Stier reported the incident to the FBI and senators as Kavanaugh’s nomination was being discussed, but said Stier would not discuss it with the authors. Kavanaugh would not comment on the story, a court spokeswoman said on Monday.

After the story was posted online but before it was in the print edition, the Times revised the story to add that the book reported that the woman supposedly involved in the incident declined to be interviewed, and that her friends say she doesn’t recall the incident. While an editor’s note pointed out the revision, it did not say why those facts had been left out in the first place. A Times spokeswoman said no one was available for an interview on Monday.

The failure to initially report that the woman did not remember the alleged incident “is one of the worst cases of journalistic malpractice in recent memory,” John McCormack wrote in the conservative magazine National Review. The Washington Post, detailing its own decision on the story, called into question the Times’ decision to run with the accusation in the first place.

The Post said that last year it had independently confirmed that lawmakers and authorities knew of the second accusation against Kavanaugh, but did not write about it because the woman involved would not comment and the alleged witnesses were not identified. The book’s authors wrote that they had corroborated the second misconduct allegation with two officials who said they had communicated with Stier. The newspaper did not identify them. Placement of the accusation in the midst of an opinion section piece struck many in the journalism community as odd.

“How is this not a front-page story?” wrote Tom Jones of the journalism think tank the Poynter Institute. In a statement, the Times said the opinion section frequently runs excerpts of books produced by the newspaper’s reporters. The new accusations were uncovered during the authors’ reporting process for the book, which is why they had not appeared in the newspaper before.

Still, this doesn’t explain why the new accusations weren’t pointed out to editors and given more prominence in news pages. Todd Gitlin, a Columbia University journalism professor, suggested bureaucratic inertia might partly explain it — since it had been determined that the piece would run in the opinion section, no one stepped forward to question that.

“There have been a number of decisions on this that strike me as dubious,” Gitlin said in an interview. Trump, not unexpectedly, was harsher. He said his Supreme Court appointee was “the one who is actually being assaulted … by lies and fake news.” The White House also distributed a copy of a New York Post editorial headlined, “The latest Times hit on Brett Kavanaugh is a clear miss.”

“How many stories are wrong? Almost all of the stories the New York Times has done are inaccurate and wrong,” Trump wrote in a tweet Monday. Trump said Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. Yet Roy Gutterman, a journalism professor at Syracuse University and director of the Tully Center for Free Speech, said the Justice Department has nothing to do with the case, and a libel case would be tough.

“Given the developing nature of the allegations and the sourcing of the story, coupled with the correction, it still does not appear to rise to anything that would be actionable under libel law,” Gutterman said. The Times also apologized for an offensive tweet sent out by the opinion section advertising its initial story. The tweet said: “Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun. But when Brett Kavanaugh did it to her, Deborah Ramirez says, it confirmed that she didn’t belong at Yale University in the first place.” The Times deleted the tweet and said it was “clearly inappropriate and offensive” and was looking into how it was sent.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith and Dame Helen Mirren will read a bedtime story during a one-night fundraising event to help fight global homelessness. Smith and Mirren will each tell their story from different locations during the World’s Big Sleep Out on Dec. 7. The campaign will encourage people in 50 cities globally to sleep outside for a night in hopes of raising $50 million for the charity.

Smith’s reading will take place in Times Square in New York City. Mirren will appear in Trafalgar Square in London. Each location is expected to feature live performances. The sleep out will also be held in other major cities including Chicago, Amsterdam, Madrid and Los Angeles. All the proceeds raised will go toward registered charities helping homeless and displaced people.

CHICAGO (AP) — A pigeon apparently didn’t think much of a lawmaker’s ideas to address a messy situation at a Chicago Transit Authority stop known by some as “pigeon poop station.” WBBM-TV reports that one of the birds did its business on the head of Democratic state Rep. Jaime Andrade as he was discussing the problem with a reporter outside of the Irving Park Blue Line station.

During the interview, Andrade rubbed the top of his head and said, “I think they just got me.” They did. The sidewalks outside of the station are covered in bird waste and feathers. Andrade has been trying to fix the problem. One of his ideas is to ask the CTA to install a hose line for power washing when it constructs new escalators at the stop.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — University of South Carolina students taking a wedding planning class have chosen the couple that will receive a free wedding. The school’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management picks out a couple each year. The 2019 couple is Jillian Owens and Brian Morris. They met at the university’s Horseshoe for their first date and Morris proposed at the same spot.

These days, the university says the couple can be seen walking their miniature dachshund Douglas on campus. Owens is a digital marketing strategist. Morris is a Navy veteran and a quality engineer. The class pays for everything — venue, dress, tuxedos and even the honeymoon — through donations. The date and place for the November wedding will be picked soon. This is the 40th wedding the college has planned.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” has rescinded its invitation to a cast member who posted a video last year in which he used a racial slur for Chinese people and derided Asians trying to learn English. A show representative said Monday that the language Shane Gillis used is “offensive, hurtful and unacceptable” and the show was not aware of the past remarks that have drawn criticism.

“Saturday Night Live” apologized. The show says its vetting process “was not up to our standard.” The clip of Gillis re-emerged last week just hours after NBC said that he and two others, including the show’s only Asian American performer, were joining the cast as featured players.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils will be back in action this evening, facing the Atlanta Braves at 6:45pm. That means the WKOK Late Day News Roundup will wrap up, and we’ll launch into CBS Sportsradio, on WKOK.com, and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger’s season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury, ending his 16th season just two weeks in. The 37-year-old will have surgery this week. Roethlisberger injured the arm late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-26 loss to Seattle. He had signed an extension in March that runs through the 2021 season. He said in a statement that he would come back stronger than ever next season. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Missing three of their top five receivers, the Philadelphia Eagles were simply undermanned against the Atlanta Falcons. Carson Wentz almost led them to victory, anyway. Wentz overcame early struggles and a couple poor throws, absorbed several hits and watched a perfectly thrown pass slip through Nelson Agholor’s fingers instead of going for a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown with under two minutes left in a 24-20 loss. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

