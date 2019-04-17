Online sports betting fast approaching in Pennsylvania

SUNBURY – Pennsylvania is about to go live with online sports betting in the next two to three weeks, according to a Pennsylvania Gaming Control board spokesman.

According to Pennlive.com, most of the state’s casinos have been taking sports bets since last fall. PGCB spokesman Doug Harbach said those facilities with state-issued sports betting certificates will be approved to take bets online later this spring, as they pass all necessary testing benchmarks with the board. PGCB also announced Wednesday that it will go live with online poker and casino-style games with a coordinated launch later this summer.

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Executive Director Kevin O’Toole said the agency is ready to let all the licensed operators launch the games during the week of July 15. Most of Pennsylvania’s casinos have applied for and received licenses to enter the cyber-casino world, which will turn every internet-capable device into a potential betting position. Pennsylvania will join Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware in the business.