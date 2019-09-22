One Valley D-A warns public about probable student loan scam

SUNBURY – Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is warning the public about a phone scam based on supposed federal student loans. In a press release, the D.A.’s office says a 50-year-old Sunbury woman was recently contacted and advised of problems with her student loan. In this particular case, the recipient of the call had no student loans and immediately suspected a scam.

Matulewicz advises anyone contacted about active student loans or any other financial matter to avoid providing personal or bank account information to unknown callers. Scammers often “spoof” calls, which allows the scammer to display any name or phone number in your caller ID display. Matulewicz said it is always preferable to simply hang-up and make contact with a company using known of published numbers.