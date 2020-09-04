One COVID case reported at Shikellamy High School

SUNBURY – A student at Shikellamy High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shikellamy School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the student attended school last Friday, then was not in school Monday. He says the student was in homeroom Tuesday, did not feel well and was sent home at 7:30am.

Dr. Bendle says the student was not involved in extracurricular activities or athletics this year. He says school will remain open, as they follow the state Department of Health guidance.

The district is in the process of contacting families who would’ve been in homeroom Tuesday with the student at Shikellamy with COVID-19.