SHAMOKIN – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-alarm fire in Shamokin Tuesday morning. Northumberland County Communications tells us the fire was first reported at 8 a.m. at a home along South Gold Street.

County Communications tells us one person was taken to Geisinger Shamokin. Gold Street and side streets around the fire are closed, but no major roads are closed. More than a dozen units have responded. We’re working to gather more details.