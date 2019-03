STONINGTON – One person was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Northumberland County. Stonington state police say the accident occurred at 10:15 a.m. on Route 61 in Shamokin Township.

25-year-old Yachira Marcano Torres was travelling north on Route 61, lost control, struck an embankment, and rolled over. Torres was taken to Geisinger, where a medical update was unavailable. Torres was wearing a seat belt and will be cited, according to troopers. (Deanna Force)