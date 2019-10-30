One of Danville’s traffic signals has been modernized with FYA

DANVILLE – There is a new traffic signal at the intersection of Route 11 and Railroad Street in Danville. The upgraded signals now include several ‘Flashing Yellow Arrows’ or FYA. The arrows replace the previous red or green arrows, PennDOT hopes the new signals will help make the intersection safer.

PennDOT says this marks the first FYA signal in PennDOT District 3. The project was sponsored by the borough. The flashing yellow arrow is placed over left turn lanes and means yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians, then proceed with caution.

Benefits of the new signal include reducing left-turn crashes as much as 20 %, and keeps traffic moving by offering motorists more opportunities to make left turns.