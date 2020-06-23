One new Valley COVID-19 case, 510 new in PA

HARRISBURG – A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Valley. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed one new case in Northumberland County at 280 and four deaths. No other new cases were confirmed in the Valley. There are also no new changes to Valley long-term care facilities.

Statewide, 510 new cases have been confirmed, keeping the total over 82,000, of which 78% have recovered. 38 new deaths have also been confirmed, but the state death toll remains over 6,400.

The health department reminds residents mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are over 596,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.