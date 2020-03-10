One new postive COVID-19 case, bringing statewide total to 11

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health this morning confirmed one additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19 – a resident from Montgomery County, bringing the statewide total to 11 presumptive positive cases. This resident is hospitalized.

The department also announced that it will hold a daily press briefing at PEMA headquarters at 1310 Elmerton Ave. in Harrisburg every day at noon to announce the latest efforts and updates on the commonwealth’s response to COVID-19.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”