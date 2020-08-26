One new Northumberland County COVID-19 death, nine new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – One new Northumberland County death has been confirmed, along with nine new cases across the Valley. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed the 31st Northumberland County death, along with three new cases at 641 since the pandemic. Four new Snyder County cases have been confirmed at 148 overall and two deaths, and Montour County has two new cases at 126 overall and four deaths.

There were no new cases confirmed in Union County, remaining at 359 overall and four deaths. At the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary, active cases are down to 26 among inmates and eight among staff – still at a total of 85 cases since that outbreak.

Statewide, 501 new cases have been confirmed, with the total over 130,000 since the pandemic, of which 81% have recovered. 19 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 7,600. In 19-24 year-old cases in north central PA, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August;

There are 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,457,642 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 9,432 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.