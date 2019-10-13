One injury, dog dies after kitchen fire near Mt Carmel Twp

STRONG – A Saturday night kitchen fire at a home near Mount Carmel Township left one injured and a dog dead. The Daily Item says the two-alarm fire was first reported just after 8:30 p.m. at 122 Third Street. The Daily Item says a man and his daughter who were inside the home at the time did get out safely, but at least one bystander was injured after a five-inch hose burst at the scene.

The Daily Item says a dog owned by the homeowner died in the fire. Crews were still able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.