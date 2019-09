PAXINOS – A man from Halifax was taken to Geisinger Medical Center following an accident Saturday night in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County. State police say 35-year-old Sean Poe was traveling west on Irish Valley Road when he lost control of his car on a curve in the road just before midnight.

The car went off the road and struck a tree. Poe was taken by ambulance to Geisinger and his condition was not available. He was cited for not wearing a seatbelt.