One hospitalized, discharged after Route 11-15 crash

SHAMOKIN DAM – One person was sent to the hospital after a crash along Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam Saturday morning. Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred along Routes 11-15 north at its intersection with 11th Avenue. Selinsgrove troopers say 26-year-old Josalynn Heichel of Millerstown was driving south on Routes 11-15 when she failed to stop at a steady red traffic light. 36-year-old Nicole Boone of Sunbury was turning left from 11th Avenue to Routes 11-15 northbound when Heichel struck Boone’s vehicle in the front bumper area.

Both vehicles suffered disabling damage, but Boone was the only person injured. Boone was taken to Geisinger, and a nursing supervisor told us early Monday morning she was discharged. Troopers are still investigating the crash.