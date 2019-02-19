One hospitalized after Bloomsburg house fire

BLOOMSBURG – Two people are displaced and one was sent to the hospital after a house fire in Bloomsburg Monday evening. The Press-Enterprise says the fire was first reported around 7 p.m. at a home at 13 Central Avenue. The Press-Enterprise says John Earnest and Wendy Low were cooking dinner when a pot caught fire, sparking that blaze.

Earnest was treated after being overcome by smoke while trying to extinguish the fire. There was smoke and water damage throughout the home, but the kitchen sustained the most extensive damage according to fire officials. The fire also forced the closure of Old Berwick Road for a few hours.