 One DUI arrest from conducted checkpoints in the Valley

POTTSVILLE – Only one DUI arrest was made after a pair of sobriety checkpoints were conducted in parts of the Valley last weekend. According to numbers from the North Central Highway Safety Network, the DUI arrest came from a checkpoint in Union County.

Network spokesman Mike Diehl says during that checkpoint, nearly 1,100 vehicles were contacted, one sobriety test was conducted and there was one DUI arrest. Additionally, he says 10 citations were issued for various violations and as were two warnings.

A checkpoint was also conducted in Columbia County last weekend. There, over 600 vehicles were contacted…that led 12 sobriety tests, and eight other various traffic violations issued, and no DUI arrests were made.