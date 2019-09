MONTOURSVILLE – Construction work is planned for Monday along Route 35 in Snyder County. PennDOT says the work will be done from Selinsgrove to Mount Pleasant Mills on Route 35, which will be down to an alternating lane.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. If there is inclement weather, the project will be done on Tuesday. PennDOT says the work will include base repairs and should take one day to complete.