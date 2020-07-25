One Danville restaurant says new COVID restrictions adds more staff and less return

DANVILLE –As area restaurants continue to adapt to changing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one business in Danville says the last minute notice was tough, “It seems as if there was some sort of urgency, that on a Wednesday at 3:30, that as of 12:01 Thursday morning we were to operate at 25 % capacity and also with the restrictions of nobody being able to sit at the bar. So, it didn’t provide any operator with the appropriate lead time,” says Bob Dressler, owner of Pub II in Danville.

He says the shift last week to on-premise alcohol sales only being allowed in bars and restaurants with meals only, creates a staffing challenge, “That’s a change in labor force and a change in labor dollars. For example, a bartender can serve about 100 people; a server can only serve about 20 people. So, you’re adding more staff for less business so you’re looking at the idea of diminishing returns.”

Last week, Governor Tom Wolf announced an executive order that says bars and restaurants must limit indoor occupancy to 25% or 25 people for an indoor event or gathering due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. Dressler says his restaurant was and still is a safe place to dine out, “We practiced the safe distancing and our bartenders are masked and gloved. We practiced great sanitation rules. I just don’t see the difference between being able to sit at a table versus sitting at a counter or bar, I don’t see it.”

Cocktails-to-go are also still permitted, and indoor gatherings are reduced to 25 people or less, but outdoor events can still have up to 250 people. This limit also includes staff.