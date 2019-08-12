One arrested, two suspects loose after police chase

MONROE TWP – One person was arrested and troopers are looking for two more suspects after a traffic stop turned into a police chase. In a news release Monday, Selinsgrove troopers say the incident occurred July 15.

They say they initiated a traffic stop in Monroe Township, Snyder County because of possible registration and equipment violations, when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Troopers say the pursuit continued into Union County before it was terminated for safety reasons.

The suspect vehicle was found abandoned on Dietrich Road in West Buffalo Township, Union County. During an investigation, troopers say the driver was revealed to be 23-year-old Dakota Haines of Mifflinburg. Two passengers were also identified as 19-year-old Jessica Camp of Millmont and 23-year-old Zachary Carl of Mount Carmel.

Troopers say Carl has been arrested, but they are still looking for Haines and Camp. Anyone with information is asked to contact Selinsgrove troopers.