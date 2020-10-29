One arrested, two still being sought after Milton burglary

MILTON – One person was arrested and two suspects are still at large after a burglary at a Milton Laundromat. According to WNEP, the break-in occurred early Tuesday morning and surveillance photos showed three people trying to remove a change machine.

WNEP says the owner received a phone call from someone who said he was there earlier that morning and had lost his cell phone. The caller arrived while state police were at the laundromat investigating, and was then arrested and confessed to be involved in the incident. Troopers are now looking for two other people involved.