Ohio Bails Out Nukes and Coal: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A gas company is taking the blame for an explosion near Pittsburgh that reduced a home to a pile of rubble and injured five people. Columbia Gas says they failed to install a key piece of equipment in the home while workers nearby upgraded a gas main. Mike Huwar, the company’s president, says workers didn’t realize the home was connected to the section of gas main that was being worked on, and a pressure regulator was never added to the home.

He says when the new system was engaged the elevated pressure led to a leak and caused Wednesday’s blast. Officials with North Franklin Township say they have barred the company from doing any work in the township until further notice. They also want the Columbia Gas to pay for cleanup and repairs to the area where the explosion happened. The homeowner, a neighbor and three firefighters were hurt.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple is facing child abuse charges over reports that the father put a mix of beer and formula in his child’s bottle. Online court documents show 23-year-old Garrett Gunsallus was arrested this week on two felony child abuse charges, and a misdemeanor assault charge. His former wife, 30-year-old Ashley Gunsallus, also faces one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police Garrett Gunsallus filled a baby bottle with Natural Light beer, put formula on top and gave it to his toddler. The witness says the child drank the entire bottle and Gunsallus “thought it was funny and laughed.” The investigation began when a child welfare worker noticed severe bruising on the legs of the couple’s infant. No attorney is listed. No phone listing is available for the couple.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A financial rescue for Ohio’s nuclear plants and two coal-fired plants has infuriated environmentalists and some conservatives. Advocacy groups and investors now are looking at mounting a campaign to overturn the so-called $1.5 billion bailout and targeting Republicans who backed it. The upheaval comes as the Trump administration continues with its pledge to boost the nuclear and coal industries.

Critics say it shows the risks of attempting to influence the market. New York, Illinois and New Jersey are among five states in recent years that have approved nuclear bailouts totaling at least $13 billion. But Ohio is the first under Republican control to do so. Unlike the other states, its plan also cuts away at incentives for wind and solar projects. That’s why so many groups are upset with the law enacted last week.

Pennsylvania GOP leaders considered a sweeping nuclear power bailout but reconsidered because of massive opposition. Three Mile Island is now in the process of closing.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is taking on a real-life woman’s remarkable history. Showtime said Friday that Gadot will play actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr in a limited series. Lamarr, a stunning beauty who came to Hollywood from Europe in the late 1930s, worked with top stars including Judy Garland and Clark Gable. “Ziegfeld Girl” in 1941 and 1940’s “Boom Town” were among Lamarr’s films.

But it was her work as an inventor that distinguished her, including a patented device that became a foundation for modern Wi-Fi technology. The untitled series will look at feminism during Hollywood’s golden age and World War II through Lamarr’s life and work, Showtime said. An airdate was not announced. The late actress was the subject of a 2017 documentary, “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story.”

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — His mom says Bruce Springsteen’s son is becoming a firefighter in Jersey City. Patti Scialfa on Thursday posted congratulations to their youngest child, Sam, on Instagram. She wrote that “you followed your dreams.” She told her son to “stay safe” and “love your brave heart!” The 25-year-old took the civil service exam to become a firefighter in New Jersey’s second-largest city in March. He has served as a volunteer firefighter in Colts Neck. Springsteen and Scialfa have three children.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jose Abreu hit an RBI single off outfielder Roman Quinn in the 15th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez, playing left field, threw out the go-ahead run in the 14th with Quinn on the mound and nearly did it again in the 15th but Leury Garcia barely beat the throw.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Starling Marte’s three-run homer in the seventh inning broke open a tight game and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped the New York Mets’ seven-game winning streak with an 8-4 victory. The Pirates led 5-4 when Marte turned on a pitch from Tyler Bashlor and sent it into the seats in left field for his 19th home run of season.

